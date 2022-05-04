Lightwater Valley: Woman injured in crash outside theme park
- Published
A woman has been seriously injured in a five-car crash near to a North Yorkshire theme park.
The collision happened on the A6108 close to the entrance of Lightwater Valley, near Ripon, at about 16:30 BST on Saturday.
A white BMW estate, a blue BMW, a grey Audi, a grey Mercedes and a silver Suzuki car were involved.
North Yorkshire Police said a female passenger in the Audi was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.
Other drivers and passengers also received treatment for minor injuries, the force added.
The road was closed for about four hours following the incident.
Police have asked for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.