York children's services requires improvement - Ofsted
York's children's services has declined and improvements have not been made fast enough, inspectors have said.
In its last full Ofsted inspection in 2016, the service was rated as "good".
But the latest report said despite "significant investment", it "required improvement to be good".
Ian Cuthbertson, City of York Council's executive member for children, young people and education, said while some areas had been commended, "we recognise the improvements that are needed".
Ofsted said since the 2016 inspection, there had been several warnings about the decline in standards.
Lead inspector Matt Reed said though investment had been made and an improvement board had been in place since 2019, the pace of change at the department was too slow and there was "significant variation" in the quality of services and social work practice.
Some children remained in "neglectful situations" for too long due to "over-optimism" about the progress made by some families, Mr Reed said.
'Best possible services'
A lack of foster carers and suitable fostering placements; the quality of social workers' evidence to court; and the wellbeing of a small number of children in unregistered children's homes were also raised as concerns in the Ofsted report, according to the Local Democracy reporting Service.
However, the report also said the appointment of Anne Coyle as interim director of children's services, who joined the council in October, had resulted in "recent improvements".
Responding, the council said it was committed to delivering the "very best possible services to the vulnerable children of York".
Councillor Ian Cuthbertson, City of York Council's executive member for children, young people and education, said: "While areas such as early help and schools and education work are rightly commended, we recognise the improvements that are needed in some other areas, such as consistency of practice and ensuring children and young people influence decision-making at all levels."
Mr Cuthbertson added: "Work to address these challenges has been under way for some time and will continue, now we have completed the permanent appointments of chief officers within children's services."
