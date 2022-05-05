Polls open for North Yorkshire's new unitary authority
Polling stations across the county have opened as people cast their votes for the newly-formed North Yorkshire Council.
Registered voters will be able to cast their ballots from 07:00-22:00 BST.
The new unitary authority will replace the area's seven district and borough councils from 2023.
Voters will elect 90 councillors in 89 new wards for a five-year term, serving one year on the existing county council and four on the new authority.
North Yorkshire Council will cover the whole county with the exception of the City of York, which became a unitary authority in 1996.
The district and borough councils will remain until 1 April 2023, and the councillors serving them will continue in their roles until that date.
