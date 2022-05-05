Leeds East Airport: Aircraft's safe landing despite undercarriage and engine problems

Nobody was injured in the incident at Leeds East Airport in Church Fenton, the fire service said

A light aircraft with two people onboard landed safely at an airport near Leeds after problems with its undercarriage and one of its engines.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to Leeds East Airport at Church Fenton at about 16:25 BST.

The pilot had sent a distress call when its landing gear would not lower, the fire service said. "After circling, the wheels came down, but then one of the engines failed," it added.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

In a tweet, the fire service said: "Luckily, the crew had practised one-engine landings earlier...and with some skill, were able to land safely."

The twin-engined Piper Seneca aircraft was checked with a thermal camera by firefighters.

The former RAF base near Tadcaster has been converted to a civil airport as well as being home to the film studios where TV dramas Victoria and Gentleman Jack were filmed.

