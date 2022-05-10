Crooked Leeds accountant stole £340k from vulnerable man
A crooked accountant has been jailed for conning a man with learning disabilities out of his North Yorkshire home and £34,000 in savings.
Sukhdev Singh, 73, from Leeds spent the cash on jewellery, gambling and school fees as well as transferring some to bank accounts he held in India.
He was jailed at York Crown Court for five years and six months having being convicted of fraud after a trial.
Det Con Ian Sharp described Singh as a "manipulative fraudster".
North Yorkshire Police said Singh's victim was in his 50s but was assessed as having the mental age of a 12-year-old.
Detectives said by 2016 Singh had persuaded the man to sign over a £300,000 house in Harrogate, which he had inherited from his parents, to his accountancy firm.
They said he also made "sustained and determined" attempts to do the same with a Spanish holiday home that had been left to him.
'Manipulative fraudster'
The same year Singh travelled to Gibraltar with the victim and persuaded him to close his savings account there and transfer the balance of more than £34,000 to him.
Singh claimed he would look after these funds but instead spent it within two weeks of receiving it, police said.
Singh's offences came to light in 2019 after the victim's Harrogate property had fallen into a significant state of disrepair and he had contacted the local Citizen's Advice Bureau for help.
Officials became suspicious of the title transfer of the property and contacted police.
Following a lengthy police investigation Singh, of Chelwood Drive, Leeds, was charged and convicted of four counts of fraud.
Following sentencing, Mr Sharp, who led the investigation, said Singh had "full knowledge of [his victim's] learning difficulties" and had "exploited these vulnerabilities for his own advantage in order to systematically asset-strip him".
"Singh has behaved in an arrogant, deceitful way throughout and appears to have no remorse whatsoever for his crimes," he said.
"It was a truly sickening and callous series of frauds committed against someone who should have been able to trust an accountant to act in his best financial interests."
