Ingleborough: Cafe planned half-way up Yorkshire Dales peak
- Published
Walkers scaling the second-highest mountain in the Yorkshire Dales could soon be served tea and a bun half-way to the summit.
A plan to sell snacks next to the main path of the 2,372ft (723m) Ingleborough will be considered by councillors.
However, a Dales parish council has warned the cafe would exacerbate litter issues in the area.
But Adam Gough said his mountain croft would use cups, glasses and plates, so they could be washed and used again.
The mountain near Ingleton is climbed as part of the Yorkshire Dales Three Peaks walk.
It is highly protected as it is in the national park, designated areas of open upland, special scientific interest and a special area of conservation.
The Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority will consider Mr Gough's proposal on 17 May.
The plan follows the authority issuing appeals to people walking the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to be aware of the consequences of dropping empty wrappers and plastic water bottles, saying "the fragile environment can be damaged and spoiled by a few unthinking people".
Such volumes of rubbish are already left on the route that volunteers organise annual litter picking events.
In planning documents Mr Gough said he would keep waste to a minimum to avoid additional litter in the area, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
He said napkins would be made from recycled materials, so the only waste created would be drink cans, which would be recycled.
However, Ingleton Parish Council said it did not believe that half-way up Ingleborough was "an appropriate place for a kiosk serving hot and cold food".
A planning report has said the development would be "unlikely to have a harmful visual impact on the landscape" and would offer walkers "an enhanced opportunity to enjoy the landscape with a refreshing drink or slice of homemade cake".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.