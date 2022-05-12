Child and four adults injured in York crash
A child and four adults have been injured in a crash between a motorbike and a car.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the crash happened on Burdyke Avenue in the Clifton area of York at about 02:10 BST.
Officers said no-one was trapped, but the casualties were given first aid ahead of the arrival of paramedics.
North Yorkshire Police said the road remained closed and advised motorists to avoid the area.
The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.
