Scarborough: Rooms of dead plants found in cannabis farm raid
A "sophisticated" cannabis farm has been discovered in Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Police officers found the growing operation spread across three floors after forcing entry to a property in Spring Bank on Wednesday.
The force said the plants, which appeared to be dying, would have been worth "thousands of pounds".
The plants owners have since been invited to "visit the police station to get a new set of keys".
Do you own or rent a house on Spring Bank in Scarborough? You may need to visit the local police station to get a new set of keys… 🔑— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) May 12, 2022
That's because our Operation Expedite team have dismantled this large cannabis grow, and seized thousands of pounds worth of equipment.
(1/4) pic.twitter.com/97CLX7W01y
High-value growing equipment such as lights, filters and transformers were also seized in the operation, the force said.
Anyone with information about the property has been asked to contact police.
