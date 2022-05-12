Scarborough: Rooms of dead plants found in cannabis farm raid

North Yorkshire Police
The police said the plants found in the raid would be worth thousands of pounds if they were not dying

A "sophisticated" cannabis farm has been discovered in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police officers found the growing operation spread across three floors after forcing entry to a property in Spring Bank on Wednesday.

The force said the plants, which appeared to be dying, would have been worth "thousands of pounds".

The plants owners have since been invited to "visit the police station to get a new set of keys".

High-value growing equipment such as lights, filters and transformers were also seized in the operation, the force said.

Anyone with information about the property has been asked to contact police.

