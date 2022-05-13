York baby and parents injured in Clifton motorbike crash
A baby was one of five people hurt after a motorcycle collided with a car in York on Thursday.
The Yamaha motorcycle hit a parked Ford Fiesta and two pedestrians with their baby on Burdyke Avenue, Clifton, at about 02:10 BST.
The pedestrians, a man and woman, and the infant were taken to hospital with facial injuries.
The motorcyclist and his pillion passenger sustained serious injuries and were also taken to hospital.
North Yorkshire Police said none of the casualties were believed to have life-threatening injuries.
The force appealed for anyone who saw the dark-coloured motorcycle travelling in the area before the collision to contact them.
