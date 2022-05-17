Photo exhibition records North Yorkshire village life during Covid
- Published
A small village in North Yorkshire has launched an online photo exhibition of life under lockdown.
More than 400 pictures document the Covid pandemic in Bishop Monkton near Ripon.
The "Images of Isolation" exhibition depicts villagers taking up new hobbies and helping out neighbours.
Organisers said they hoped the photographs and written reflections of villagers would be a "lesson for future generations".
The exhibition's curator Colin Philpott, who used to run the National Media Museum in Bradford, said: "Right back when the pandemic began, we realised we were part of probably the most dramatic news event that most of us had ever experienced.
"We wanted to keep a record of how it affected our village."
As well as the isolation of lockdown the photos also depict communal activities, including VE Day celebrations in 2020 and Covid-safe carol singing.
One contributor described having video calls with her ill father in the local care home as restrictions ended visits.
Helen Bagnall was eventually allowed to be with him as he died in August 2020, when Covid secure visits were reintroduced.
In her diary entry she wrote that by the time she was allowed face-to-face visits again "it was was too late".
"He had withdrawn in to himself and given up eating," she wrote.
"Soon he gave up drinking and now I'm sitting, allowed from compassion at his bedside in my hazmat kit, waiting for him to give up breathing in gloves and masks and aprons, no touching, no closeness."
The images were originally shown in an exhibition in the village in 2020 organised by the Local History Group.
The group's chair Chris Bagnall said he was thrilled by the response and organisers had "been inundated with material".
"Not only does it provide a reminder for all of us who've lived through Covid, but it will also be a valuable historical record for future generations."
