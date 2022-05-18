CCTV appeal in York shop voyeurism investigation
- Published
Police investigating a report of voyeurism at a shop in York have released two CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.
North Yorkshire Police said the alleged incident happened at a store in High Ousegate on 22 April.
A force spokesperson said officers believe the man in the images "will have information that will assist their investigation".
Anyone who recognises the man in asked to contact police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.