North Yorkshire Police officer admits making thousands of child indecent images
- Published
A North Yorkshire Police officer has admitted making thousands of indecent images of children.
Christopher Groom, 41, was arrested in December and suspended by the force, Leeds Magistrates' Court heard.
A computer and a mobile phone were seized from his home by officers, who found a total of 8,707 images of abuse from between 2014 and 2021.
Groom, of Main Street, Claxton, Malton, pleaded guilty to a charge of making the Category C indecent photographs.
Angela Terenzini, prosecuting, told the hearing Groom had been interviewed twice following his arrest.
He read a pre-prepared statement in the first interview and gave "no comment" responses during the second, the court was told.
Groom was released on bail and is due to reappear in court on 14 June.
