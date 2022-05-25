The female pilot battling aviation stereotypes

Sitting at the controls of her aircraft, Bethan is composed, exuding an air of confidence that would calm even the most nervous flyer. She got her first taste of aviation on her 14th birthday, and since then has worked towards becoming a fully fledged pilot. Ten years later, she holds a commercial licence, teaches others to fly and is among a handful of members at her local flight club trusted to get behind the controls of its prized vintage aircraft collection.