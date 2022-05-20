York fraudster jailed for £600k property investment scam
- Published
A fraudster who swindled property investors out of nearly £600,000 has been jailed for more than six years.
John Keats-Ormandy, 42, from York, took money from people promising them income from empty homes, which would be refurbished and then rented out.
Bradford Crown Court heard he ran a scheme "robbing Peter to pay Paul" with clients including a cancer patient, carer and driving instructor.
He admitted fraud charges relating to eight potential investors in April.
Prosecutor Andrew Epsley told the court the married father-of-three claimed he had contracts with the Ministry of Justice to house people and promised would-be investors rental income.
But Keats-Ormandy, of Main Street, Sutton-on-the-Forest, defrauded them out of £592,000, including victims' life-savings and pension money, because he had no legal interest in the properties he was advertising, Mr Epsley said.
He said the scammer took sums from people never intending to carry out his side of the bargain.
When a concerned client visited one of the homes in Liverpool, he discovered a couple had already bought the house and were living there.
'Pure nightmare'
Recorder Alex Menary heard victims suffered sleepless nights and stress as a result of Keats-Ormandy's deception.
Despite efforts to get their money back, those who fell for the fraud only received a total of £100,000 between them.
In a series of victim impact statements read out in court, one man who was hospitalised, said: "Words cannot begin to describe the pure nightmare we have been through.
"He has destroyed my trust in people."
Another said: "I will have to keep working longer, if I survive the cancer."
Keats-Ormandy's barrister, Andrew Hill, claimed the defendant did not intend to defraud clients and had been "balancing plates", but got in deeper and deeper.
A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing is due later in the year.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.