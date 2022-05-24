Michael France: 'Depraved' child sex abuser jailed for 31 years
A "predatory and depraved" sex abuser who committed a string of attacks on two children has been jailed for 31 years.
Michael France, from Doncaster, had denied 14 charges but was found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court.
Police said he subjected the pair to abuse over many years across North, East and South Yorkshire.
Officers paid tribute to the "dignity" and "bravery" of his victims after France was sentenced on Monday.
Det Sgt David Adams, from North Yorkshire Police, said France, of Sandyfields View, Skellow, had shown no remorse.
"Having to relive the horrific sexual abuse that France subjected them to as children must be one of the hardest things they have ever had to do, and they have done it with dignity."
The officer said the case was one of the most "disturbing cases" of sexual abuse he had investigated.
"As the very lengthy prison sentence reflects - Michael France is a predatory and depraved man," he added.
A joint investigation by South and North Yorkshire Police began in 2019 after one of France's victims came forward.
Temp Det Sgt Melissa Green, of South Yorkshire Police, said France had maintained his innocence throughout the trial and implied his victims were lying.
"The complainants in this case were children at the time of the offences, one of them now being an adult, who had come forward to police to report historical abuse against them by Michael France between the ages of five and 18 years of age.
"Their bravery in doing so has led to him now finally facing time behind bars."
France was convicted of two charges of sexual assault of a child under 13 against the first victim, one charge of indecent assault, five counts of rape of an under 13 and six counts of rape against the second victim.
In addition to his prison sentence, France was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life and made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
