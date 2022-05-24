York councillor Ian Cuthbertson loses role after Ofsted criticism
- Published
A senior councillor in charge of children's services in York has lost his post following a critical Ofsted report.
Ian Cuthbertson will be replaced as executive member for children, young people and education by Andrew Waller.
In its report on the city's children's services the government watchdog found it required "improvement to be good".
Mr Cuthbertson said the past few years had "posed significant challenges" for children's social services and schools.
The Ofsted report found the council, which is run by the Liberal Democrats in coalition with the Greens, had been too slow in making improvements to services and some children had remained in neglectful situations for too long.
Inspectors had given the same rating to the authority in 2016.
'Writing on the wall'
Mr Cuthbertson, who had held the cabinet post for three years, said: "The past few years have posed significant challenges for children's social services, for schools and our support staff, both in dealing with Covid and in making big changes to our working arrangements."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the Liberal Democrat said he had also experienced a "serious health problem" in 2020.
Labour opposition spokesperson for children Bob Webb said "yet another" bad report had meant the "writing was on the wall" for Mr Cuthbertson.
"Holding political office must come with accountability and if someone is being paid public money and failing in their job, they must be replaced," he said.
"What's most important is that these services are turned around as a priority."
The Liberal Democrat group said Mr Cuthbertson would become chairman of the licensing committee following the annual council meeting on Thursday.
His replacement Andrew Waller said he looked forward to continuing the "vital improvement journey" of children's services.
Ashley Mason will take over Mr Waller's previous executive post for economy and strategic planning.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.