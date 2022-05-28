Great Yorkshire Show: Bird flu poultry ban to remain in place
- Published
Poultry classes at this year's Great Yorkshire Show have been cancelled due to ongoing restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of avian flu.
Large numbers of birds have been culled and control zones imposed to try and halt the spread of the bug.
A show spokesperson said they had been working with the Animal & Plant Health Agency (APHA) in the hope a ban on bird gatherings would be lifted.
Show director Charles Mills said they had been left with "no other option".
The spokesperson for the Harrogate-based event, which takes place from 12-15 July, said an outbreak in Nottinghamshire recently meant the ban on gatherings would remain in place.
However pigeon competitions and birds of prey demonstrations were not affected by the current restrictions and would go ahead as planned, they added.
Mr Mills said: "We are so sorry to disappoint our poultry exhibitors and really want to extend our support in these difficult times."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.