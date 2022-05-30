Catterick town centre regeneration plans consultation
A consultation has begun into plans to regenerate a town centre in North Yorkshire.
The plans for Catterick will be part of a Levelling Up fund bid according to Richmondshire District Council.
It believes the proposals will benefit both military personal and their families based at Catterick Garrison and the civilian community.
The plans can be viewed at Catterick library and online and the consultation runs until 19 June.
A town centre study carried out by the North Yorkshire and York Local Enterprise Partnership, Richmondshire District Council and the Ministry of Defence highlighted the need for improvements.
Those included a new town square, better landscaping and improved access with upgraded pedestrian and cycle links.
Richmondshire's leader Angie Dale said: "These are very exciting plans for Catterick - and for an expanded and better connected town centre."
The plans include the redevelopment of land around Shute Road, which Ms Dale said would create a new civic square and community building.
The district council is working with North Yorkshire County Council and the Ministry of Defence to provide additional retail and commercial developments.
North Yorkshire County Council's leader Carl Les said the project aimed to "benefit everyone living and working in communities around the garrison, as well as the service personnel and their families stationed at Catterick".
Catterick Garrison has a population of about 13,000, which is more than that of the neighbouring Catterick village and is the largest garrison of the British Army.
