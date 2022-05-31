Ryan Mackenzie: Soldier died after 'flashbacks' of Afghanistan atrocities
- Published
A soldier who took his own life at an Army base had developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) during two tours of Afghanistan, an inquest heard.
L/Cpl Ryan Mackenzie's body was found in a bathroom at barracks in Catterick, North Yorkshire, on 23 August 2021.
An inquest in Northallerton heard his mental health had deteriorated after returning from the war zone in 2014.
The 30-year-old's family said he "got flashbacks of his friends getting shot or mutilated".
Assistant coroner Jonathan Leach heard L/Cpl Mackenzie served in Afghanistan in 2011 and 2013/14 but his PTSD was never diagnosed.
L/Cpl Mackenzie's grandmother Margaret Allison said he had been "messed up" witnessing the deaths of his best friend and another soldier, who had been captured and tortured.
In a statement, Ms Allison said her grandson also spoke about children wearing suicide vests being shot "to prevent the vests going off".
She said he made two suicide attempts and spent time in a psychiatric ward after returning from his second deployment.
"When he was staying with me he woke up at night screaming," she said.
"He said he heard horrible voices in his head telling him to do things."
L/Cpl Mackenzie's aunt, Angela Mackenzie, said he was "never the same" after returning from his first tour and that he "went into himself" and "could no longer deal with loud noises".
Army witnesses told the inquest they were never made aware of his suicide attempts or his mental health history.
Capt Philip Ingram, welfare officer for L/Cpl Mackenzie's unit, said a care action plan was drawn up in May 2021, which was formally reviewed three times, after concerns were raised.
"Ryan had said to a friend while having a couple of drinks that he felt a little bit low and had considered suicide," said Capt Ingram.
He said during a meeting, the soldier, who joined the Army aged 18, told Capt Ingram about a family member's chronic illness and the breakdown of his marriage.
On 15 July, L/Cpl Mackenzie told Capt Ingram his ex-wife had informed him a close family member had died, but later said she had "misled him" and the relative was not dead.
L/Cpl Mackenzie was found dead in his accommodation after failing to turn up for a parade.
- If you have been affected by any of the issues in this story, help and support is available by the BBC Action Line.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.