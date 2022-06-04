Scarborough police crash: Response van hits house
A police van crashed into a house while responding to an emergency call in Scarborough.
The Ford Transit van hit the corner of the house on Seamer Road at about 22:50 BST on Friday, North Yorkshire Police said.
The homeowner was not hurt, and neither were the two officers in the response van, the force said, but the vehicle sustained "front end damage".
Anyone who witnessed the crash is being urged to contact police.
The van was taken away from the scene and the homeowner moved to temporary accommodation while structural engineers assess the house.
A police spokesman said: "Other officers attended the emergency call which was a report of a disturbance at a house in the Quarry Mount area of Scarborough.
"They were able to resolve the issue without further incident."
