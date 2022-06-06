Harrogate Tory MP calls for Boris Johnson to go as others back PM
- Published
A Conservative MP has said the prime minister had shown a "lack of judgement" and he would not support him in a confidence vote later.
Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones said an "overwhelming majority" of constituents contacting him had said they wanted Boris Johnson to go.
A number of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire MPs have so far said they would support Mr Johnson in the confidence vote.
The ballot of Conservative MPs follows backbench anger over lockdown parties.
Mr Jones said: "At the beginning of all the investigations into Partygate I said, 'lawmakers can't be law-breakers'.
"I meant it and that is, in part, why I will not be supporting the prime minister in tonight's confidence vote."
The MP said he had received emails from hundreds of people, "the overwhelming majority of these think the prime minister should resign".
Mr Jones said other people would have questioned if the events which took place in government offices fell within the rules.
"Most of us would have known at a glance that these gatherings were not work," he said.
"I believe that the prime minister, in addition to the fixed penalty notice, has shown a lack of judgement in making the many statements about Partygate that he did."
Mr Jones was the only Conservative MP in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire to so far confirm his intention to vote against Mr Johnson.
However, other Conservative MPs, including York Outer MP Julian Sturdy and Haltemprice and Howden MP and former cabinet minister David Davis, have previously called for Mr Johnson to quit.
Many, though, including Chancellor and North Yorkshire MP Rishi Sunak, have insisted the prime minister would have their support in Monday's vote.
Mr Sunak, who is MP for Richmond, tweeted that Mr Johnson had shown "the strong leadership our country needs".
"I am backing him today and will continue to back him as we focus on growing the economy, tackling the cost of living and clearing the Covid backlogs," he wrote.
Other Conservative MPs in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire highlighted what they believed were Mr Johnson's achievements, such as his support for Ukraine, delivering Brexit and securing Covid vaccines.
Lia Nici, who represents Great Grimsby and has been a long-standing supporter of Mr Johnson, tweeted her backing.
"He delivered Brexit," she wrote.
Meanwhile, Rother Valley's Alexander Stafford said it was a "time for unity" and for the Conservative Party to "deliver for the people of Britain".
'Self-indulgent'
Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood said the prime minister had "made all the right calls" on Brexit, Covid furlough and the vaccine roll-out.
The government needed to get on with the important issues rather "than having a prolonged and divisive leadership battle", he said.
Martin Vickers, MP for Cleethorpes, accused some of his colleagues of being "self-indulgent" by forcing a vote.
"The time will come when the electorate will decide who is the tenant of Downing Street. Between now and the next election we should focus on delivering our manifesto.
"There are a lot of Conservative voters who are quite rightly angry. But the fact is that we need a government in place to deal with the challenges we're facing," he said.
Colne Valley Conservative MP Jason McCartney said: "This just isn't the right time for a protracted three-month leadership campaign."
Others coming out for Mr Johnson included Morley and Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyns, Beverley and Holderness MP Graham Stuart and Don Valley's Nick Fletcher.
The vote of confidence was triggered after more than 15% of Conservative MPs sent letters to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, calling for Mr Johnson to resign.
The prime minister needs to secure the support of at least 50% of his MPs plus one more to stay in office.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.