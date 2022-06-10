Ghostbuster wish to come true for young Harrogate film fan
A movie "super fan" is to be treated to an action-packed day as he embraces his life-long wish to be a Ghostbuster.
George, from Harrogate, lives with a congenital heart defect which means only half of his heart functions.
Charity Make-A-Wish is helping him be a supernatural sleuth for a day, complete with proton packs and car Ecto-1.
"When I'm in hospital, it's a bit scary. But just like the Ghostbusters, I try to face my fears. I try to be brave," the eight-year-old said.
George fell in love with the spooky film franchise, which started in 1984, after watching the movies two years ago.
The films have been a constant source of support for him, with his Ghostbuster figurines even accompanying him into his third open-heart surgery in March 2020, Make-A-Wish said.
George, who has the rare and life-limiting defect Ebstein anomaly, will "fight" ghosts at Leeds Central Library, which is to be transformed into a ghoul-infested haunted house.
Paranormal investigators The East Midlands Ghostbusters will guide the youngster during his adventure.
Jason Suckley, chief executive at Make-A-Wish UK, said: "When a child like George is diagnosed with a critical condition, the joy of childhood is brought to an abrupt end with treatment plans, hospital appointments and worry taking over.
"The power of a wish - in this case, being a Ghostbuster for the day - brings light and joy to children and their loved ones, and we're very grateful to Leeds Libraries for their support in bringing this wish to life."
Rhian Isaac, senior librarian for Leeds City Council, said: "George's story touched the hearts of the Leeds Libraries team from the moment we heard it, and we hope that we can help create a memory that George and his family will remember forever."
