M62 at Selby: Motorway closure leads to delays
A collision on the M62 in North Yorkshire has lead to the full closure of a stretch of the eastbound carriageway.
Drivers were experiencing delays of 30 minutes after the road was closed between junctions 34 and junction 35 near Selby, National Highways said.
Lanes two and three of the westbound carriageway have also been closed.
National Highways said emergency repairs were taking place to the central barrier following the crash.
