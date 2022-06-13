Whitby: Ban on second homes could be considered
A ban on people buying new-build properties as second homes in Whitby is being discussed by a parish council.
A vote is taking place for residents to share their views on whether new homes in the area should be kept for local people.
One recent development saw 19 of the 20 homes built bought as holiday lets, a councillor said.
The result of the referendum is not legally binding, but it could help inform future planning decisions.
The parish poll is asking people if all new-build and additional housing in Whitby Parish should be restricted to full-time local occupation as a primary residence.
Sandra Turner, who has lived in Whitby since she was a child, said residents wanted to send "a very loud message that enough is enough".
"It's not that we're against tourism, we're not, but we don't want to give up our town either.
"We need to be able to live here, we need to be able to work here, families want their families to stay here and not move away and that's what's happening.
"People are having to move out of the town to enable themselves to live and own a home."
Conservative councillor Phil Trumper, from Scarborough Borough Council, said he had been campaigning for a restriction for some time.
He said although the results of this poll would not be legally binding, it could encourage Whitby Town Council to formally put a neighbourhood plan in place, similar to one in St Ives.
"We're giving planning permission to new developments on the basis that they're going to provide housing stock for the housing need for local people," he said.
"But that's not happening, they're being taken away. For example, a new development recently built, I think out of the 20 new properties built, 19 of them went to holiday lets."
It comes as one estate agent said homes are sold as quickly as they go on the market.
Leo Thai, from Jacksons Estate Agents, said about 75% of properties were sold as second homes or to investors.
"A lot of the time people find that they are out priced or find that they are in a position where they are competing with people coming into Whitby," he added.
