North Yorkshire A19 motorcyclist dies in collision with car
- Published
A man has died after his motorbike was involved in a collision with a car in North Yorkshire.
The crash between the silver Yamaha and a blue Ford KA took place on the A19 at Ingleby Arncliffe, near Northallerton, at about 08:00 BST on Wednesday.
The car was approaching the A19 from Cross Lane as the bike was travelling southbound on the A19, police said.
The 51-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene. Police said the driver of the car suffered minor injuries.
Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle before the crash to contact the North Yorkshire force.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.