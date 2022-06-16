Woman sexually assaulted in York Memorial Gardens
- Published
A woman was sexually assaulted as she walked through a city centre park.
The serious attack took place at about 04:40 BST in Memorial Gardens on Leeman Road, North Yorkshire Police said.
A cordon remains in place at the site near York railway station while investigations take place, the force added.
Anyone who saw the attack or has information about it has been urged to contact police as their inquiries continue.
