National Railway Museum: City of York Council considers hall plan
Plans for a central hall linking both sides of the National Railway Museum in York could be approved by the city's council later.
The museum hopes the plan for a drum-like structure including an exhibition space and cafe will increase museum footfall to 1.2m yearly visitors.
Concerns have been raised about the closure of Leeman Road, a major road route, to allow for the expansion.
The plan has attracted 119 objections, with 13 in support.
There has also been criticism from residents and councillors about a walkway agreement which dictates how people will be able to get through the museum towards the city centre.
Some residents have requested 24-hour access, but they will only be able to get through the museum during opening hours, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The plans are due to be considered by City of York Council's planning committee from 16:30 BST.
Museum director Judith McNichol said: "The proposals are a once in a generation opportunity to create the 'world's railway museum' in York.
"Central Hall is a key part of our Vision 2025, which aims to inspire the next generation and offer many learning and education opportunities, as well as being a major boost to the city's economy."
