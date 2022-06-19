Camblesforth fire: Crews tackle large house blaze
- Published
Emergency services have been dealing with a large house fire near Selby.
Fire crews and police were called to the blaze on Manor Close in Camblesforth at about 05:00 BST before bringing it under control by about 07:30, North Yorkshire Police said.
North Yorkshire fire crews, supported by firefighters from Humberside and South Yorkshire, attended.
An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin once the area has been declared safe, police added.
Neither police or the fire service revealed if the home was occupied at the time but more details were expected to be released.
