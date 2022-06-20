North Yorkshire: Motorcyclist dies after bike crashes off road
- Published
A motorcyclist has died after crashing off the road, police have said.
The incident happened at about 10.15 BST on Sunday on the B1222, near Sherburn in Elmet.
The rider was taken to hospital after coming off his bike at the junction with Whitecote Lane, but later died from his injuries.
North Yorkshire Police said it is believed a second motorcyclist may have been present at the time and has appealed for them to make contact.
A spokesperson added: "We are urgently appealing for witnesses, or anyone who may have information or dashcam footage which could help the investigation,"
