Beckwithshaw: Boy, 11 and man seriously injured with blade
A 11-year-old boy and man, aged 40, have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an incident in a North Yorkshire village.
Police were called to a property in Church Row, Beckwithshaw, near Harrogate at 08:20 BST.
North Yorkshire Police said it is believed their injuries were caused by "a bladed article".
The road has been closed and is expected to remain shut for several hours, the force added.
A police spokesperson said the incident is not related to the nearby primary school.
