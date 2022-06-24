Beckwithshaw: Man arrested over attempted murder of two children
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of two children in a North Yorkshire village.
Police were called to Church Row, in Beckwithshaw, near Harrogate, on Monday, after an 11-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man were seriously injured.
The force said the man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempting to kill the boy and a second boy, aged 10.
North Yorkshire Police said it is believed the injuries were caused by "a bladed article".
The 11-year-old is in a stable condition in hospital following the incident, the force added.
A 13-year-old boy who was also involved in the incident sustained minor injuries.
Det Insp Steve Menzies said: "The incident took place around 8:10am both inside and outside a property in Beckwithshaw which is situated on the main road, the B6161 Otley Road, and is very close to the local primary school.
"I reiterate that this incident is not connected to the school, however I am appealing to anyone who may have been dropping off children at the school, or commuters passing by, to check their vehicle dashcam and report any footage that may have captured any part of the incident prior to the attendance of the emergency services."
The man was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
