Archaeological survey of Selby Park to begin ahead of station revamp
Archaeologists are to investigate a site that is set to be developed as part of a station upgrade.
The survey of Selby Park is to check if there is anything of archaeological value underneath before works start at the town's station, the council said.
Plans include improving walking and cycling routes between the railway to the abbey and town centre.
Fences are being installed at four areas of the park for the study to begin on Monday.
Archaeologists from York Archaeological Trust (YAT) will also examine two sites at the adjacent Selby Business Centre car park.
The authority said both Selby Park and the business centre car park would remain open but "with reduced capacity".
Councillor David Buckle said: "Improvements to Selby Park are part of the wider town centre revitalisation project which will create better public spaces and a much improved railway station, bringing major investment to Selby.
"Having Selby Park so close to the public transport stations is a great advantage and although it is already a wonderful facility, we want to make it better.
"This survey is a precaution to ensure nothing of archaeological value is damaged as work progresses on the changes."
