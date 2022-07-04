Middleton crash: Woman dies in hospital after A170 collision
A woman has died in hospital three days after being injured in a car crash in North Yorkshire.
The collision, involving a Volkswagen Polo and a purple Volkswagen Caddy, happened on the A170 at Middleton just before 16:00 BST on 27 June.
The woman, who was in her 70s, was a passenger in the VW Caddy.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the crash.
