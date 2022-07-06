Yorkshire Dales school with 11 children could close
- Published
A tiny primary school in the Yorkshire Dales which has only 11 pupils could close next year.
Governors at Fountains Earth Church of England Primary School in Lofthouse, Nidderdale, said there was no sign of pupil numbers growing in future.
They said they had "with a heavy heart" started the process of applying for a consultation for closure.
Chair of governors Abi Broadley said: "Our decision has not been taken lightly."
She added: "Despite the best efforts of our headteacher, staff and governors, we cannot overcome the challenges of having such low pupil numbers.
"We feel that we have exhausted all options to us to provide the right educational, social and emotional provision."
Public meeting
School leaders said the wide age range in classes meant delivering a varied, thorough curriculum and the education they wished for each child was impossible.
The school, which was rated good by Ofsted in 2017, currently has 11 pupils on its register, with the same number due to attend in September 2023.
North Yorkshire County County council will consider the request for consultation and the executive member for education and skills, Councillor Annabel Wilkinson, will decide whether to approve the proposal.
If the consultation to close the school is agreed, it is likely to start in September and would last six weeks and would include a public meeting.
A final decision on closure is likely to be made in spring 2023 once the consultation responses have all been reviewed.
The school will continue to stay open throughout the process.
