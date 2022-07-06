Richmond voters on Rishi Sunak's resignation
When Rishi Sunak quit as Chancellor of the Exchequer on Tuesday he conceded "this may be my last ministerial job".
However, just a day later some of his constituents believe he should now be positioning himself to take over Boris Johnson's job.
Others in true blue Richmond in North Yorkshire think he's been disloyal.
Mr Sunak said worries over standards pushed him to go - the public expects government to conduct itself "properly, competently and seriously", he said.
'Catch-22'
Roger Saunders, from Northallerton, which is part of Mr Sunak's constituency, isn't persuaded by his MP's reasons for stepping down.
"When I played cricket, my captain was the most important man, even if he made mistakes," he said.
"I think he was in a bit of a Catch-22 situation. He should have stayed. I can understand why he left but sometimes principles are not the be-all and end-all.
"You couldn't have Keir Starmer as prime minister. Jess Phillips and [deputy leader] Angela Rayner frighten the life out of me."
Margaret Tickner, from Catterick, said she was not happy Mr Sunak had moved out of Number 11. "It's an awful shame because he's an excellent MP.
But she thinks he should now move into Number 10 instead. "I think he could be a very good prime minister and I think he's got a lot of integrity and he's very good with people."
However, not all of his constituents want to see Mr Sunak lead the country.
Georgina Keys, from Leyburn, isn't happy with her MP's voting record and thinks he does not do enough for people who are struggling.
She said: "I don't like Rishi Sunak, never have done. I think he's looking to be prime minister and it's a pretty ambitious decision."
Adam and Paige Davies, from Northallerton, are not happy with Mr Johnson's handling of the Downing Street parties.
Paige isn't old enough to vote yet but the 15-year-old thinks the situation at the top of government is "ridiculous".
"No one really knows what they're doing," she said.
Adam added: "I think it's ultimately the right decision. I think [Boris Johnson] is on borrowed time.
"All the controversy over partygate - I think it just falls foul of standards expected for the government."
John Lofthouse, also from Northallerton, says his MP should not have quit government and he doesn't want Boris to stand down.
"It was his choice. But [Boris] should stay and the simple reason is who else are you going to put in?"
