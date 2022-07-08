National Railway Museum: City of York Council defers hall decision
A decision whether to approve plans for a central hall linking both sides of the National Railway Museum has been deferred after a five-hour meeting.
The York museum hopes to build a drum-like structure, including an exhibition space and cafe, claiming it will increase visitors to 1.2m a year.
However, councillors questioned whether the plan had factored in access needs for disabled people.
A disability rights forum said disabled residents had been "an afterthought".
At the planning committee meeting on Thursday night, a vote to approve the application was lost before a majority of councillors voted for deferral.
Concerns have also been raised about the closure of Leeman Road, a major road route, to allow for the expansion.
'World class'
Several speakers from York's business community backed the proposal, but all residents were against the plan, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Jane Burton, of York Disability Rights Forum, said: "There is no evidence of any equalities impact assessment on the alternative routes provided," she said.
"They are too long, potentially unsafe and one [the riverside path] is liable to flooding."
Councillor Michael Pavlovic, who moved the deferral of the application, said: "The authority has failed to evidence that it has taken into account the needs of people with disabilities."
Museum director Judith McNichol told the committee the proposal was "world class".
"As Central Hall comes to life, so will safer, cleaner, green, new alternative routes for pedestrians, cyclists and cars," she said.
Speaking after the meeting, Holgate ward councillor Rachel Melly said: "This deferral prolongs residents' uncertainty about their fate, but hopefully will allow time for full consideration to be given to the enormous impacts of this development."
