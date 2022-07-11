Bedale crash: Motorcyclist dies in A684 collision with car
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in North Yorkshire, police have said.
The man was riding a gold Harley Davidson along the A684 near Bedale at about 14:40 BST on Sunday.
The rider was involved in a crash with a yellow Ford Fiesta at the junction of Sinks Lane, North Yorkshire Police said.
Emergency services attended but the man, who is in his mid-20s, died at the scene.
Any witnesses, or people who may have seen the vehicles beforehand, are asked to get in touch with officers.
The car driver is assisting police with their investigation, the force added.
The A684 was closed between Bedale and Crakehall until about 20:30 while an investigation took place, but it has since reopened.
