Great Yorkshire Show 2022 is ticket only sell-out, say organisers
- Published
All tickets for the Great Yorkshire Show have been sold with none available on the gate, organisers have said.
The Yorkshire Agricultural Society expect almost 140,000 people to attend the event in Harrogate over the next four days.
The show was first held in 1837 and celebrates agriculture, food, farming and the countryside.
Traditionally a three-day event, the show was extended to four days due to Covid safety measures in 2021.
Organisers said in future the show would continue to run over the new duration and decided it would be a pre-bought ticket-only event.
Guest of honour on Tuesday will be the Princess Royal, who is the patron of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society and of the Shorthorn Society of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland.
New this year is the GYS Stage featuring famous faces with a connection to farming.
Those will include Countryfile presenter Adam Henson, JLS band member turned farmer JB Gill, Matt Baker and Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen.
For the first time, sheep dog trials will take place twice a day in the main ring, with competitors from UK's four home nations taking part.
Charles Mills, show director, said he believed the 163rd event would be "terrific".
He added: "We very much hope our visitors and exhibitors enjoy what's set to be an exciting four days of competition and entertainment."
