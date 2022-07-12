Goole: Dumped tools and cutlery cause sewer blockage
Construction tools and cutlery dumped in a sewer caused waste to back up into homes in East Yorkshire.
Yorkshire Water said teams had to spend several hours removing the blockage from the 225mm (9in) sewer.
Dozens of the items blocked the sewer causing wastewater to back up in Goole, leaving people unable to use their toilet.
The water company urged people to think about the impact of disposing tools and other such items.
Miles Cameron, regional operations manager, said teams had to deal with blockages caused by "foreign objects" in the sewer on a daily basis.
He added: "In this instance, the items caused a blockage in the network which restricted the flow of wastewater and ultimately ended up with sewage backing up and into properties, which is particularly distressing for those customers affected."
He urged people to "only flush the three Ps - pee, poo and toilet paper down the toilet" and not to dispose of "tools or other objects into open manholes during building projects".
