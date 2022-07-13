York binman dons hi-vis kilt in protest at ban on shorts
A binman has protested against his employer's "ridiculous" ban on shorts - by sporting a hi-vis kilt.
Lee Moran said waste collection crews were required to wear thick trousers for safety reasons all year round, leading to "chafing" in hot weather.
He said he had previously "got nowhere" with complaints, adding: "I was having a laugh but it's a serious issue."
City of York Council said it was already reviewing its policy - but was unsure if kilts were the solution.
Mr Moran said the council kept "flinging health and safety around" as a reason for its shorts ban.
The refuse worker said he believed crews were more at risk of "collapsing and fainting" than they were from "minor cuts and abrasions".
Temperatures in the city had soared this week, in common with most of the UK, with 29C (84.2F) being recorded.
A colleague suggested wearing a kilt as a way to "get around" the policy, the 50-year-old said.
Mr Moran bought his kilt for £50 from an online retailer, teaming it with "anti-cut" knee-high socks.
'Very cooling'
Fearing he would be stopped at the depot if he turned up in his orange outfit, Mr Moran arrived for work on Monday in regulation trousers but changed into his kilt - to the amusement of colleagues - in the bin lorry.
"It's the first time I'd worn a kilt," he said.
"It felt lovely. Very cooling."
Mr Moran, who received a medal from the council in 2016 for helping flood victims, said he received "encouragement" on his rounds.
He said: "I explained what it was all about. They all thought we should be allowed to wear shorts."
Ben Grabham, the council's head of environmental services, said: "The reason our waste collection crews wear trousers is to protect them against sharp objects that may be contained in recycling boxes or in bags.
"We're undertaking a review of all our operations in extreme weather with our health and safety team, but we're not sure a kilt will necessarily be the right option for our staff."