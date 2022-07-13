Alan Barefoot death: Two men charged over Thirsk street attack
- Published
Two men have been charged after a man died following an attack outside a pub in North Yorkshire.
Alan Barefoot, 32, suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital a week after he was assaulted in Thirsk Market Place on 16 October 2021.
A 22-year-old man, from Thirsk, has been charged with manslaughter and a 25-year-old local man is charged with affray, North Yorkshire Police said.
Both are due to appear before magistrates in York on 18 August 2022.
The force said no further action had been taken against two other men who were arrested in connection with Mr Barefoot's death.
