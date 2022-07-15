Scarborough's Seamer Horse fair returns after two-year absence
- Published
An annual horse fair, which has origins dating back to the 14th Century, is to return for the first time since 2019.
Seamer Horse Fair was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The event, which always takes place on 15 July, is held on council-owned land at Seamer, near Scarborough.
The council said it was committed to ensuring travellers enjoyed the traditional event, while minimising disruption to people living in the area.
The origins of the fair date from a Royal Charter issued by Richard II in 1382, but it was not until the 1900s that it became associated with travellers.
The council said the site is the same as used for previous fairs, located just off the B1261 between Seamer and Crossgates.
Facilities have been provided for travellers, who began arriving on 12 July, including water supplies, a horse trough, portable toilets and a refuse collection service.
North Yorkshire County Council Trading Standards will attend and RSPCA staff will also be on site to ensure the welfare of animals.
Scarborough Borough Council said: "After a two-year gap, travellers are looking to return to horse fairs they traditionally attended prior to the start of the pandemic.
"Our commitment is to ensure that the event is safe and well-managed, and to promote respectful behaviour so that there is minimal disruption to the local resident community."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.