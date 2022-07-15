Cost of living: York council approves £200k fund to help vulnerable
A cost of living emergency has been declared by City of York council, with a fund to help those on low incomes.
Vouchers for food and fuel worth £200,000 will be available to vulnerable people who are struggling with rising prices.
The Liberal Democrat group put forward the plans at a council meeting on Thursday.
The group, which runs the council with the Greens, said it would "serve as a call to Government to act urgently".
In the past five years York Food Bank has seen a 64% increase in the number of food parcels distributed, according to councillors.
Adam Raffell from the organisation told BBC Radio York they were seeing people who had never been to a food bank before.
"Pressures have come from all directions on people's finances," he said.
Councillor Anne Hook said: "The declaration of the cost of living emergency will not only serve as call to Government to act urgently, but will also support our work with partners, and most crucially, offer real support to thousands of residents."
