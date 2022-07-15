In pictures: Great Yorkshire Show draws to a close
Almost 140,000 people have turned out for the Great Yorkshire Show in North Yorkshire.
The four-day event in Harrogate, which opened on Tuesday, celebrates agriculture, food, farming and the countryside.
Among those in attendance was The Princess Royal who visited as guest of honour at the start of the show.
For the first time this year the event hosted sheep dog trials, as well as new show-jumping classes and a new stage.
Visitors included a group of women from the Sheffield-based Roshni Asian Women's Resource Centre, who were all attending for the first time.
The "surprise" trip was organised by a charity that tries to improve rural access for people from minority ethnic groups, organisers said.
Humaira Shakir, from the group, said: "The ladies didn't know they were coming here. We told them we were going for a walk and we brought them here.
"As soon as they've walked in and seen the atmosphere, the smile on their faces has basically given us the reward that we wanted."
TV host Matt Baker made an appearance on one of the stages and winner of BBC MasterChef 2022, Eddie Scott, hosted a cookery demonstration, alongside Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen.
The sheep dog trials were organised by the International Sheep Dog Society, which holds national and international trials every year and a World Trial every three years.
The show is in its 163rd year and was extended from three to four days in 2021 to accommodate Covid safety measures.
