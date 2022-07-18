UK heatwave: Yorkshire and Lincoln rail services cancelled
- Published
A number of rail services have been cancelled or restricted as the country braces for extreme heat.
The East Coast Main Line will close on Tuesday afternoon for all locations between York, Leeds and London.
East Midlands Railway is warning of cancellations or reductions to its services from Sheffield and Lincoln.
The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures forecast to hit up to 41C (106F).
Train operator LNER said as well as the cancellation of services to Kings Cross there would be limited trains to other destinations and it was highly likely that those would be subject to "significant delays because speed restrictions will be in place".
It urged passengers to check before they set off.
Hull Trains said it would be only running a single service early in the morning in each direction between the city and London on Tuesday.
Jake Kelly, spokesman for Network Rail, warned of travel disruption across the country due to the heatwave, and cautioned that services returning to normal on Wednesday "will depend on the damage that the weather does to the infrastructure".
Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today Programme, Mr Kelly said: "Our advice very strongly to customers in England and Wales today and tomorrow is to only travel if absolutely essential, and to expect a very reduced train service and delays.
He added that closing the East Coast Main Line between 12:00 and 20:00 on Tuesday was not taken lightly "but we've not been faced with these exceptional temperatures before".
"We're spending hundreds of millions of pounds a year on making the railway more resilient but ultimately faced with weather like we've never faced before, the infrastructure will suffer so we've had to put in place arrangements," said Mr Kelly.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, Mr Kelly said: "We hope and expect to run a full service on Wednesday and beyond, but that will depend on the damage that the weather does to the infrastructure over the next couple of days. We have lots of plans in place to make sure that we can run."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.