Norton halfpipe future secure as restoration work agreed
An 18-month campaign to restore a rare halfpipe skate ramp in North Yorkshire has ended in success.
Ryedale's Norton-on-Derwent town council has voted to approve the refurbishment and appointed a contractor to undertake the work.
Campaigner Ryan Swain said that could begin as "soon as next week".
The battle to save the ramp ran into problems when the council refused to approve a second phase of repair work in 2021 on health and safety grounds.
Mr Swain, from the Rescue the Ramp group, said he was "thrilled" to announce the work had finally been agreed.
"Norton Town Council have finally voted and approved on the refurbishment of the halfpipe and they will be officially contracting King Ramps to comeback and finish the skatepark once and for all as soon as next week," he said.
The ramp is one of only nine of its kind in the UK and it is believed to be the only one in the north of England which is outdoors and free to use.
Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk and Olympic bronze medallist Sky Brown lent voices of support when the council halted plans for its refurbishment.
It was only in May the town council finally voted to proceed with refurbishment, with Ryedale District Council later approving a grant of £50,000 to pay for the work.
Mr Swain said in addition to the halfpipe there would also be some new features for the skate park and thanked everyone who had supported the campaign.
"Perseverance and integrity always prevails," he said.
