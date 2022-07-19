Thruscross Reservoir: Sunken village revealed by falling water levels

Low water levels in Thruscross ReservoirGetty Images
Thruscross Reservoir sits at the head of a four-reservoir system in North Yorkshire's Washburn Valley

Parts of a village totally submerged last century when a new reservoir was created have re-emerged as water levels drop in the hot weather.

Usually underwater, remnants of West End have now appeared again at North Yorkshire's Thruscross Reservoir.

The derelict village was consumed by the waters of the new reservoir when it was constructed in the 1960s.

Yorkshire Water, which owns and runs the site, urged people not to go on to areas which were normally submerged.

The re-emergence of the normally submerged structures do not seem to have bothered the area's wildlife

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said Thruscross, which sits below Harrogate and Otley, was at the top of a chain of reservoirs.

They added: "Water from it feeds into Fewston, Swinsty and down to Eccup. So, in a prolonged dry spell such as we're having at the moment, and when it's not being topped up by rainfall in the area, it's not a surprise levels have dropped."

Yorkshire Water said as the reservoir relies on rainwater, and that had been in short supply, it was expected water at Thruscross would be at a lower level
The reservoir supplies drinking water to nearby conurbations such as Leeds

The spokesperson warned that reservoirs posed a risk to life and people should still be careful around them.

"People should not be entering our reservoirs to swim, or onto parts that are usually submerged.

"They are functioning reservoirs and do pose a risk to people entering them, including cold water shock, undercurrents, unseen objects and machinery working under the water."

Yorkshire Water urged people not to investigate previously submerged areas

