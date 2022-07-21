York GP practice apologises over misleading message
A GP practice has apologised to its 23,000 patients over a "misleading" message which said they would not be able to book appointments for a month.
The message from Unity Health York said there would be no routine appointments available until 17 August due to IT changes.
It was described as "simply unacceptable" by one councillor.
The practice said it was sorry for any confusion and added "our clinicians will be available to all our patients".
The initial message to patients said: "We are moving to a new IT system at the beginning of August.
"No appointments will be available from now until 17 August for all clinicians unless it's an acute medical problem."
The practice runs two surgeries at Kimberlow Hill and Wenlock Terrace.
The original message, sent on Wednesday, was criticised by the city council's executive member for health integration.
Nigel Ayre said: "It's simply unacceptable that vulnerable residents with long term conditions will now face weeks of no access to vital medical support or medication reviews."
Managing Partner at Unity Health Lou Johnston said patients had since been sent an updated communication.
"As we realise on reflection the message previously sent was misleading.
"We sincerely apologise to all our patients for any confusion and distress that has been caused, that was never our intention."
In its second message, the practice said "our clinicians will be available for all our patients as normal and will be working hard to minimise disruption to patient care during this time".
