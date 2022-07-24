York Rescue Boat: Lifeboat named after teenager to be unveiled
A new lifeboat named after a teenage student who drowned three years ago is set to be officially unveiled in York.
Sonny Ferry drowned in the River Foss after a night out in the city on 13 April 2019.
The 19-year-old's body was found by the York Rescue Boat lifeboat crew two days later.
Mr Ferry's parents helped to raise £45,000 for a boat called Spirit of Sonny, with a naming ceremony due to be held in York at 14:00 BST.
Kate and Steve Ferry said they were "thrilled" the craft named after their son was ready for service.
"York's new rescue boat 'Spirit of Sonny' is tangible evidence of the empathy, generosity, determination and joyful talent of so many wonderful people," they said.
"We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for making this a reality."
A York Rescue Boat spokesperson said the new craft is equipped with a sonar river bed mapping system, has space for a stretcher and is much safer than its predecessor.
