North Yorkshire gravel and sand quarry recommended for approval
Plans for a quarry as large as 30 football pitches near a national park have been recommended for approval.
Up to 90,000 tonnes of sand and gravel a year would be removed at the site in Seamer in North Yorkshire.
The development has received a small number of objections over the potential impact it could have on the landscape, the economy, traffic, vibration and noise in the area.
It will be considered at a North Yorkshire County Council meeting later.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, plans for the site on part of Raincliffe Grange Farm, on Main Street would see sand and gravel extracted over a nine-year period, and then be restored.
The proposed quarry lies 1.9 miles (3km) outside the North York Moors National Park. One objector said the development would bring "no benefits for anyone in Seamer village".
"Seamer has improved ever since the A64 bypass and this could undermine business confidence investing in the village," they said.
The company behind the quarry, W Clifford Watts Limited, said it would route most lorries south onto the B1261 before joining the A64.
It is also planned to limit weekday working hours to between 06:30 and 17:00 Mondays to Fridays and from 07:00 to 12:00 on Saturdays.
An Environmental Statement lodged with the scheme suggests there would be a loss of some locally-important archaeological resources.
However, recommending the scheme be approved, planning officers have concluded the impacts would be mitigated by extensive archaeological research to understand the significance of the site.
